SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.66 Million Stake in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of SPXV stock opened at $56.61 on Monday. Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.66.
About Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF
