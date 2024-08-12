SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,621 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 9.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,638,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,729,000 after acquiring an additional 505,942 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 5,459,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,290,000 after buying an additional 108,944 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,900,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,151,000 after buying an additional 1,434,437 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,654,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,239,000 after buying an additional 144,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,583,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,963,000 after acquiring an additional 196,460 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Hormel Foods stock opened at $32.03 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $41.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 80.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

