SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,265,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,941 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Canaan were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Canaan by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,550,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after buying an additional 2,175,807 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canaan by 1,463.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,271,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,557 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canaan by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 747,152 shares during the period. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at $1,655,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in Canaan by 662.5% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 736,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 639,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ CAN opened at $0.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Canaan Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $255.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.44. Canaan had a negative net margin of 192.95% and a negative return on equity of 75.57%. The business had revenue of $35.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canaan Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Canaan in a report on Monday, May 20th.

About Canaan

(Free Report)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

