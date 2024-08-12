SG Americas Securities LLC Has $7.77 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,318 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.89.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $103.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.33. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

