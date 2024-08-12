SG Americas Securities LLC Has $8.11 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $8,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 36 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,752.25 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $811.99 and a one year high of $1,759.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,510.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,348.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 91.98, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FICO. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,426.73.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $27,834,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,834,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,014 shares of company stock worth $25,724,698. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

