SG Americas Securities LLC Has $8.27 Million Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,094 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Ameren by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 20.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at about $20,975,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at about $2,247,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Stock Up 0.1 %

AEE opened at $80.31 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $84.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

