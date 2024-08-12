SG Americas Securities LLC Has $8.70 Million Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) by 7,420.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,729,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,666,663 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in RLX Technology by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 17,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its position in RLX Technology by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,137,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 357,334 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in RLX Technology by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 92,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the period. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RLX opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. RLX Technology Inc. has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.91.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 24.39%.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

