SG Americas Securities LLC Has $8.74 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 43.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,885 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $8,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 804.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,834,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857,479 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,195,000. P E Global LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $260,755,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,353,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,626,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,564,000 after purchasing an additional 520,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $110.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.69 and a 200-day moving average of $109.42. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $88.33 and a one year high of $116.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

