SG Americas Securities LLC Has $8.93 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,672 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $404.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $426.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $306.63 and a 12-month high of $449.94. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

