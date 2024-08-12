SG Americas Securities LLC Has $8.95 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 230,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80,549 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 88,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 117,524 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $95,049,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,760,000 after purchasing an additional 382,976 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $41.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.17. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

