SG Americas Securities LLC Has $9.22 Million Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 799.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $9,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 315.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $822.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $760.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $627.69. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $467.62 and a 1-year high of $854.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.63.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

