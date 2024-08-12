SG Americas Securities LLC Has $9.27 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,895 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 2,172.2% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

FAST opened at $66.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.58 and a 200 day moving average of $69.01. The company has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

