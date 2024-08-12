SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 54.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,552 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5,050.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.07.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $96.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

