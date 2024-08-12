SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $4.87 Million in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $992,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,463,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,902,000 after acquiring an additional 65,173 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $102,709,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT opened at $133.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.94 and a fifty-two week high of $149.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

