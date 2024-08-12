SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,272 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $8,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 312,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,904,000 after purchasing an additional 49,188 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 375,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,189,000 after acquiring an additional 101,260 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 493.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,048,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,995,000 after acquiring an additional 873,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after buying an additional 14,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.17.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

NASDAQ REG opened at $70.41 on Monday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.53.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.48). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at $21,503,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

