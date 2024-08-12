SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $4.19 Million Investment in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 105,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 12.9% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,351,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,675,000 after buying an additional 154,403 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,491,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after acquiring an additional 997,912 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $706,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alcoa from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Alcoa Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AA opened at $30.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.85. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

Alcoa Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.