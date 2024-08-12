SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 107,848 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,924 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,848 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $8,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tapestry by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 29,213 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 3,326.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 111,350 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 108,100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Tapestry by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,620 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,066 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 35,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Price Performance

NYSE:TPR opened at $38.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

