SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 202.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,868 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,649 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,206 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNPR opened at $38.57 on Monday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $195,369.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,209 shares in the company, valued at $34,509,120.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $195,369.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 981,209 shares in the company, valued at $34,509,120.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,845 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

