SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,623,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,001,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,072 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,986,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,525,699,000 after buying an additional 124,362 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.2% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,752,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $956,285,000 after acquiring an additional 347,852 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,890,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $735,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,135 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $556,797,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $239.62 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66. The company has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NSC

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,420,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 5,650 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $247.48 per share, for a total transaction of $494,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $742,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,715. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.