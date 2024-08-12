SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 212.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,890 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,514,445.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,663,199.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,514,445.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,663,199.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $1,106,714.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,793,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,872 shares of company stock worth $19,992,573 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $124.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.47 and its 200 day moving average is $122.20. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.27 and a twelve month high of $129.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 83.94%.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.