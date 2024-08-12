SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $96.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $100.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

