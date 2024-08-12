SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 13,623 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,623 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $10,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WIX. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 246.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WIX stock opened at $162.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.00. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.90 and a 12-month high of $178.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 142.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 49.05%. The business had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on WIX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Wix.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.56.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

