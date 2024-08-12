SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,459,139 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,459,139 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,332,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,731,888,000 after buying an additional 5,635,693 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PG&E by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,126,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,113,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,931 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in PG&E by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 121,159,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066,183 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in PG&E by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,516,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,828,000 after purchasing an additional 993,923 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 57,860,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PCG opened at $18.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.30. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.09.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.