SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 14,665 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,812 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,665 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $9,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,341,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,245,452,000 after acquiring an additional 105,355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,760,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,756,316,000 after buying an additional 156,627 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Quanta Services by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,726,042,000 after buying an additional 643,011 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Quanta Services by 384.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,786 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,777,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.09.

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.2 %

PWR opened at $259.62 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $286.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.98%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

