SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 15,421 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 56.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,421 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Equinix by 172.7% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $818.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.80 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The company has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.13, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $774.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $796.11.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $871.71.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

