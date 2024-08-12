SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 18,460 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,460 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $728,284,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3,645.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 558,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,048,000 after acquiring an additional 543,672 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in General Dynamics by 879.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,148,000 after acquiring an additional 305,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total value of $3,585,476.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,909.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total transaction of $3,585,476.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,909.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.06.

View Our Latest Report on GD

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.8 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $292.99 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $214.53 and a 1 year high of $302.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.