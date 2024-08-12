SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 27,978 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,978 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $10,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.21.

AON Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $329.44 on Monday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $344.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

