SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 298,041 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 298,041 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $10,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,143,388,000. Davis Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,160,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,333,000 after purchasing an additional 516,941 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 77.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,061,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,014,000 after buying an additional 463,664 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,267,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,279,095,000 after buying an additional 381,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $71.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day moving average is $64.62. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 112.03%.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

