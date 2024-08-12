SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,581 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 392.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $39.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.51.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $662.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.51 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 84.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

