SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,448 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $10,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 49,790.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,869,000 after purchasing an additional 59,749 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tobam grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 514.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $533.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $552.88 and a 200-day moving average of $568.97. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $389.90 and a 52-week high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by ($0.31). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

MLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.64.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

