SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 496,714 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 81.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496,714 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $97.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $104.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.