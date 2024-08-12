SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 650 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $10,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 842.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock opened at $122.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.93 and its 200 day moving average is $146.53. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

