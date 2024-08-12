SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 878,804 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 878,804 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $123,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,640,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,646,000 after buying an additional 3,425,167 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $58,697,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,425,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,978,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.96 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

