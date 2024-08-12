SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 8,885 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,885 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $784,486,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $300,594,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 44.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,226,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,957,000 after buying an additional 1,303,466 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 26,116.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 913,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,680,000 after acquiring an additional 910,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,955,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $205.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.53. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

