SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 291,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in First Horizon by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 29,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 49.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 270.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 34,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in First Horizon during the second quarter worth $433,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Stock Up 0.2 %

FHN stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

Read Our Latest Report on First Horizon

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.