SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,548 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GL. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Globe Life by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 282.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, SRN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.43 per share, with a total value of $42,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,494.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.17 per share, with a total value of $205,425.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $599,019.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.43 per share, with a total value of $42,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $687,880. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $92.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $132.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.03.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on GL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GL

Globe Life Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.