SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. China Renaissance started coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.94.

NYSE:SN opened at $87.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SharkNinja has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $91.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.10.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SharkNinja will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of SharkNinja by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,171,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,304,000 after buying an additional 1,163,185 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,482,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,405,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,539,000 after acquiring an additional 55,974 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 1st quarter worth $62,309,000. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP increased its position in shares of SharkNinja by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 997,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,057,000 after purchasing an additional 72,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

