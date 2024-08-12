Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $15.27, but opened at $15.67. Shenandoah Telecommunications shares last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 10,129 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Christopher E. French purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.59 per share, with a total value of $82,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 324,750 shares in the company, valued at $5,387,602.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher E. French purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. French acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.59 per share, with a total value of $82,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,387,602.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 19,687 shares of company stock worth $311,149 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57. The company has a market cap of $820.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Finally, HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.