Shenandoah Telecommunications’ (SHEN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BWS Financial

BWS Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BWS Financial currently has a $26.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $15.27 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

In related news, CFO James J. Volk purchased 3,187 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $52,139.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 38,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,999.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. French purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $78,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,336,291.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,687 shares of company stock valued at $311,149. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

