Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $75.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson cut Shopify from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore raised Shopify from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.24.

Get Shopify alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $69.30 on Thursday. Shopify has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.43 and a 200 day moving average of $69.81. The company has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.65, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Shopify by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 11,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,781,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.