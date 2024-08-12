Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Shopify from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperformer rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.24.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $70.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.65, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.30. Shopify has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth approximately $3,618,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 735.0% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 52,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 46,589 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Shopify by 5.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 523,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 28,639 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,303,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,035,688,000 after acquiring an additional 238,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 4,007.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

