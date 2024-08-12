Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SHOP. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shopify from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.24.

Shares of SHOP opened at $70.36 on Thursday. Shopify has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.65, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average of $69.81.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

