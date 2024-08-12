Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $80.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Atb Cap Markets raised Shopify from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Shopify from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Shopify from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.24.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $70.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.43 and a 200 day moving average of $69.81. The company has a market cap of $90.67 billion, a PE ratio of -407.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

