Shopify’s (SHOP) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.24.

SHOP opened at $69.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a PE ratio of -407.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average of $69.81.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Shopify by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 11.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 9,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

