Short Interest in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW) Increases By 8,300.0%

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 8,300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Arko Stock Performance
ARKOW stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.
About Arko
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Arko
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- It’s Time to Take a Second Look at Take-Two Interactive Stock
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Cirrus Logic Stock Surges on Strong Apple iPhone Upgrade Cycle
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- The Trade Desk : Premium Digital Ad Demand Fuels Record Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.