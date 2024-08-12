Short Interest in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW) Increases By 8,300.0%

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 8,300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Arko Stock Performance

ARKOW stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

