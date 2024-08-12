Short Interest in Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Expands By 3,808.3%

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a growth of 3,808.3% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARTL

Artelo Biosciences Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARTL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,186. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. Artelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.98.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. Equities research analysts anticipate that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.