Short Interest in Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Expands By 4,300.0%

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 4,300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Coca-Cola HBC Trading Up 1.4 %
Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $34.29 on Monday. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.02.
About Coca-Cola HBC
