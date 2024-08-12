Short Interest in Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Expands By 4,300.0%

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 4,300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Up 1.4 %

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $34.29 on Monday. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

