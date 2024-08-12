Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Increases By 232.9%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,700 shares, an increase of 232.9% from the July 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ETW stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.03. 61,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,273. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0664 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- It’s Time to Take a Second Look at Take-Two Interactive Stock
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Cirrus Logic Stock Surges on Strong Apple iPhone Upgrade Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.