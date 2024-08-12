Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Increases By 232.9%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,700 shares, an increase of 232.9% from the July 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ETW stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.03. 61,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,273. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0664 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETW. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 204,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 70,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

