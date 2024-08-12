Short Interest in Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Expands By 6,710.5%

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, an increase of 6,710.5% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Engie Stock Performance
ENGIY stock opened at $16.75 on Monday. Engie has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11.
Engie Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Engie
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- It’s Time to Take a Second Look at Take-Two Interactive Stock
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Cirrus Logic Stock Surges on Strong Apple iPhone Upgrade Cycle
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- The Trade Desk : Premium Digital Ad Demand Fuels Record Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.