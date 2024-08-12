Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Increases By 39,200.0%

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 39,200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FYT opened at $53.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.79. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $59.53. The company has a market cap of $169.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.37.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2373 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
