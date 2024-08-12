Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Increases By 39,200.0%

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 39,200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FYT opened at $53.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.79. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $59.53. The company has a market cap of $169.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.37.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2373 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FYT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 75,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 35,487 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $336,000.

The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

